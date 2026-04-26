Six Stripers Pitchers Combine to Shut Down Jacksonville in 4-1 Triumph

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Spot starter Victor Mederos went 3.2 innings of one-run baseball and five relievers followed with scoreless work as the Gwinnett Stripers (17-9) cruised to a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-14) on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers lead the series 4-1 following a game that lasted just two hours, three minutes.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. doubled, Brewer Hicklen singled, and a double steal coupled with a throwing error by catcher Brian Navarreto made it 1-0 Gwinnett. Nacho Alvarez Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly and Rowdy Tellez belted a solo home run to right field (5) to make it 3-0. Jacksonville got their lone run in the fourth as Kemp Alderman singled and scored on a double by Nathan Martorella. The Stripers got that run back in the seventh as Keirsey Jr. singled, stole second and third, and scored on a Jim Jarvis swinging bunt.

Key Contributors: Following Mederos (3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO), Anderson Pilar (W, 1-0), Ian Hamilton (H, 1), Blayne Enlow (H, 1), Javy Guerra (H, 3), and Rolddy Muñoz (S, 2) combined on 5.1 scoreless, one-hit innings to finish the game. Keirsey Jr. (2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 3 steals) and Hicklen (2-for-3, 1 run, 2 steals) combined for four hits and five steals. Aaron Schunk went 3-for-4 with a double as well for the Stripers.

Noteworthy: Following an 0-3 start, the Stripers are an International League-best 17-6 since March 31. Jarvis went 0-for-4 atop the order, snapping his IL-best 24-game on-base streak. Schunk is batting .579 (11-for-19, 3 doubles, 1 homer, 4 runs, 6 RBIs, 1.495 OPS) over five games during the series.

Next Game (Sunday, April 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's game three of Georgia Peaches Weekend, as well as Autism Awareness Day. It's also COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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