Five Saints Pitchers Combine on a Shutout in 4-0 Takedown of Indianapolis

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints pitched back-to-back nine inning shutouts in the first two games of the season in 2025. They didn't throw another nine-inning shutout the rest of the season. It took another 170 games, but the Saints finally blanked an opponent over nine innings as they snapped a four-game losing streak with five pitchers combining on a 4-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday afternoon at Victory Field.

Mike Paredes got the start for the Saints and retired the side in order in the first two innings ending a streak of opponents scoring a run in either of the first two innings in seven straight games.

For the first time in eight games the Saints scored first, and they put up a crooked number in the third. Ben Ross collected his first Triple-A hit with a bouncing ball double past third baseman Alika Williams. Walked Jenkins then lined a single to center putting runners at the corners. An RBI groundout by Kaelen Culpepper put the Saints up 1-0. Ryan Kreidler's RBI infield single to second and the subsequent throwing error on the play put runners at the corners. Kreidler stole second and Kyler Fedko knocked both runners in with a looping single to left giving the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The bottom of the inning got a little dicey for Paredes after a leadoff single was erased on a double play ground out. From there an error by Kreidler in center when he and Jenkins converged on the ball and it appeared as though Jenkins knocked the ball out of Kreidler's glove as the two crossed each other. Mitch Jebb followed with a single putting runners at first and second. Paredes would finish off his day by getting Tyler Callihan to foul out. Paredes went 3.0 shutout allowing two hits and striking out one.

Travis Adams, making his second Major League rehab with the Saints, gave up back-to-back singles to start the fourth and then retired the next six batters he faced. Adams went 2.0 shutout innings and struck out four.

Fedko started the Saints sixth inning with a walk and took second on an infield single to third by Orlando Arcia. Alex Jackson's fielder's choice put runners at the corners and Tanner Schobel made it 4-0 with an RBI single to center.

Aaron Rozek was the third Saints pitcher, and the Indians loaded the bases against him with two outs in the sixth. Culpepper saved the shutout when he made a diving play on a ground ball to his left at short and shoveled the ball to second from his stomach to end the inning. Rozek went 2.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out one.

Dan Altavilla and Drew Smith each pitched a perfect inning of relief with Altavilla striking out one.

The last shutout for the Saints came in Game 2 of a doubleheader, a seven-inning contest, on April 25, 2025 at CHS Field against Indianapolis.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. (CT) at Victory Field. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (0-2, 7.71) to the mound against Indians RHP José Urquidy (0-0, 2.45). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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