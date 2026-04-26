Jacksonville Bats Stymied by Gwinnett Pitching in 4-1 Loss
Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Despite six strong innings from Bradley Blalock (L, 0-2) the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Gwinnett Stripers 4-1 Saturday night at Gwinnett Field.
After a pair of scoreless frames, Gwinnett (17-9) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the inning with a double and Brewer Hicklen reached on an infield single. A double steal coupled with a throwing error, plated Keirsey Jr. for the Stripers' opening run. Two batters later, Nacho Alvarez Jr. brought in Hicklen with a sacrifice fly. In the ensuing at-bat, Rowdy Tellez (5) walloped a solo homer, increasing Gwinnett's advantage to three.
Jacksonville (12-14) immediately answered in the top of the fourth. After two quick outs, Kemp Alderman singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Nathan Martorella followed with an RBI double, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
The Stripers' final tally came in the bottom of the seventh. A single and two stolen bases from Keirsey Jr. put him on third and he scored two batters later on a groundout from Jim Jarvis, pushing the lead back up to three, 4-1.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett conclude their six-game set with Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 12:50 on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Ryan Gusto (1-2, 6.75 ERA).
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