Comeback Bid Falls Short for Shrimp in 6-5 Defeat
Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's rally came up just short on Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers from Gwinnett Field.
With the score tied at two, Ben Gamel led off the seventh with a double against Jumbo Shrimp (11-13) reliever Patrick Monteverde (0-2). Two batters later, Jim Jarvis notched an RBI single to give the Stripers their first lead of the game. After a pitching change, Sean Murphy was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Rowdy Tellez crushed a three-run home run to make it 6-2.
Jacksonville came storming back in the eighth. Kemp Alderman singled and Jacob Berry doubled with one out. Following a strikeout, Johnny Olmstead drew a walk to load the bases. Andrew Pintar brought in a pair with a base hit to put runners on the corners. Jesús Bastidas then smacked a ground-rule double to draw the Jumbo Shrimp within 6-5, but they could get no closer.
The Jumbo Shrimp inititally broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Alderman doubled and Berry singled him in for the game's first run to begin the inning. Nathan Martorella followed with a double to move Berry to third before an Olmstead sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
The score remained that way until the sixth. With one out, Tellez walked and then scored from first on Aaron Schunk's double coupled with an error to move Schunk to third. A Brett Wisely sacrifice fly evened things at two.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Friday's 7:05 p.m. game. LHP Robby Snelling (1-1, 1.89 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Lucas Braun (1-0, 2.45 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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