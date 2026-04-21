Marlins' Morel Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder/outfield Christopher Morel is scheduled to join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment beginning with Tuesday's 6:05 p.m. ET series opener at the Gwinnett Stripers from Gwinnett Field.

Morel was placed on the injured list on March 28 with a left oblique strain. This stint with the Jumbo Shrimp will mark his first regular season action in the Marlins' organization. Morel signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Miami as a free agent in December 2025.

A native of Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Morel was originally signed by the Chicago Cubs on August 23, 2015 as an international free agent. He made his major league debut for the Cubs on May 17, 2022 at Wrigley Field, homering in his first at-bat against Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chase De Jong.

Morel was included as part of the package to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 28, 2024 in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes. After a season and a half with the Rays, he was designated for assignment following the 2025 season before signing with Miami.

Morel has played in 477 major league games over the past four seasons, logging a .222/.299/.415/.714 batting line with 74 home runs and 210 RBIs. He is the fourth Miami Marlin to embark on a rehab assignment with Jacksonville in 2026, following outfielder Kyle Stowers (April 10-19), infielder Maximo Acosta (April 15-April 20) and outfielder Esteury Ruiz (April 15-present).







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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