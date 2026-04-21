Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Louisville

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. This week, the Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play.

Tuesday, April 21 features our Twos-Days promotion of the season. Get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse. At the Iowa Cubs Team Store, all '47 Brand Merchandise is 20% off.

Wednesday, April 22 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, April 23 Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees).

Stay postgame on Friday, April 24 for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday, April 25 come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy! We will also be recognizing the Arthritis Walk taking place at Principal Park on Saturday, May 2.

To wrap up the homestand on Sunday April 26, the Iowa Cubs will be recognizing the back-to-back NAIA football national champions, the Grand View University football team. Our Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets. After the game, stay for Kids Run the Bases presented by Blank Children's Hospital. Kids can take a lap around the bases and enter through the gate at the far end of the visiting team dugout. They will exit behind home plate.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 21: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, April 22: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, April 23: 12:08 P.M.

Friday, April 24: 7:08 P.M.

Saturday, April 25: 3:08 P.M.

Sunday, April 26: 1:08 P.M.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.