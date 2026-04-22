Memphis Drops Series Opener for First Time in 2026
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds kicked off a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 7-3 loss on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
Center fielder Joshua Báez and catcher Jimmy Crooks drilled back-to-back home runs in the top of the eighth inning. The duo marked the second back-to-back Memphis blasts this season, joining Báez and Blaze Jordan on April 10 at Charlotte. Second baseman Bryan Torres smacked a triple to lead off the game and later started the scoring on a Crooks RBI groundout.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (0-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits, walked six and struck out four. The left-handed pitcher allowed a home run in 4.1 innings pitched. MLB Rehabbing Matt Pushard allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out one in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen.
Chris Roycroft posted the lone scoreless appearance by a Memphis pitcher with a hitless eighth. The right-handed pitcher lowered his early-season Triple-A ERA to 1.35 with the effort.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 28 to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
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