Buffalo Bisons, Trey Yesavage Fall to Columbus Clippers
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons dropped the opener of their six-game homestand, 5-2, to the Clippers on Tuesday night from Sahlen Field.
Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage suffered just his second professional defeat in his Major League rehabilitation assignment with the Herd, allowing four total runs (two unearned) in 2.1 innings of work.
Yesavage didn't quite get up to the 71 pitches he threw on April 15 in Rochester and was allotted again on Tuesday. In his second start with the Herd, the righty tossed 64 towards the plate, 33 before being relieved in the 3rd inning. Yesavage walked four and struck out two, leaving after 2.1 innings with the bases loaded and the Herd trailing 3-1.
Yesavage's first walk on the night preceded an unfortunate unforced error by the righty. After issuing a free pass to Guardians' top prospect Travis Bazzana, Yesavage knocked down a comebacker off the bat of Nolan Jones that should've ended the inning. But after picking up the ball, Yesavage threw wildly to first base. With the ball going down the right field line, Bazzana scored all the way from first base and Jones advanced to third.
Three pitches later, Clippers' catcher Cooper Ingle dumped a broken-bat single into shallow left field to give Columbus a 2-0 lead.
Yesavage worked a tidy eight-pitch second inning, which included the second of his two strikeouts. He got third baseman Kody Huff to chase on a sharp slider down and away.
In the third, Clipper's Petey Halpin doubled to lead off the inning and came around to score when Yesavage walked three of the next four batters. Reliever Brendan Cellucci allowed a sacrifice fly to Stuard Fairchild to account for the fourth run charged to Yesavage.
The Bisons got their first run of the game after just two batters. Rafael Lantigua reached base on an error and raced around the bases on Josh Kasevich's double into right field. William Simoneit plated the Herd's other run with an RBI-single in the seventh inning.
Buffalo was held to just four hits in the defeat and went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
The Herd will look to even up the series on a Win-It Wednesday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch against the Clippers. RHP Austin Voth is scheduled to start for the Herd.
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