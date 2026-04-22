Vasquez Homer Leads Tides To Win

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-13) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (14-8), 7-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk knocked eight hits and walked nine times to take the series.

Trey Gibson (2-1) earned a win for Norfolk as the starter. He went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six. It was his second straight win in a start.

Willy Vasquez took the lead for Norfolk in the second inning and never lost the least from there. An early dagger was struck when the Tides scored four runs in the fifth. They scored one more in the sixth to cap their scoring. Creed Willems and Vasquez each had two RBI in the win.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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