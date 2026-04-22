Beck, Big Bats Lift RailRiders in Series Opener
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Rochester Red Wings 7-1 Tuesday night at PNC Field. A quality start from Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck and three homers from the RailRiders offense, including MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe, were enough to snap Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three-game losing streak.
The RailRiders plated the first run in the bottom of the second against Red Wing's left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Paul DeJong launched his 5th homer of the year, a 417-foot bomb to left field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge.
Rochester quickly tied the game the following frame when Trey Lipscomb took the first offering he saw and sent it over the wall to knot the contest at one.
The RailRiders retook the lead in the home half of the inning. After MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe singled and Max Schuemann doubled, Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones smoked a two-run double to right field for a 3-1 advantage. Paul DeJong continued the offense with an RBI single, putting SWB ahead three.
Jasson Domínguez doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, moved to third on a Schuemann sacrifice bunt, and scored later in the inning on an Oswaldo Cabrera single for a 5-1 cushion.
Back-to-abck solo homers in the bottom of the sixth put the RailRiders up six runs. With two outs, Volpe launched a slider over the left field wall and Dominguez blasted a four-seam fastball to right for a 7-1 lead.
Volpe and Dominguez were both 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI each, while DeJong's two RBIs and a run paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Beck (W, 2-1) pitched 6.0 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven in the victory. Ogasawara (L, 0-1) tossed 4.2 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits and striking out seven in defeat.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Wings on Wednesday night at PNC Field. Yankees #3 Prospect Elmer Rodriguez (1-1) will face Rochester's Chandler Champlain (0-0). Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 11-10
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