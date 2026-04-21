Omaha Storm Chasers Award 21st Annual Jackie Robinson Scholarships

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and The Weitz Company are proud to announce the recipients of the 21st annual Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship: Jordan McDade of Papillion-La Vista High School and Alisha McMurtry of Bellevue East High School. The two student-athletes were selected for embodying the values associated with Jackie Robinson - perseverance, character, and service - and were recognized on the field prior to the Storm Chasers' April 19th home game.

McDade, a senior at Papillion La Vista High School, is a leader on and off the baseball diamond. He is the third student from his school to receive the Jackie Robinson Scholarship, and credits sports with teaching him discipline, teamwork, perseverance, and mental toughness. McDade believes the setbacks he has faced on the field have shaped him into a stronger person, viewing each challenge as an opportunity for growth. This fall, he will attend Buena Vista University, where he plans to continue his playing career while studying sports journalism - a pursuit that combines his passion for athletics and his love of writing.

McMurtry is the first student from Bellevue East High School to be selected for the Jackie Robinson Scholarship. Her dedication and love of softball have helped her become a strong role model for players throughout the area. Not only is she a 2-time Team All-Nebraska selection and holds just about every Bellevue East Softball School and Career Record, but she is one of the first to volunteer for events in the community. These events include coaching freshman state, youth clinics throughout the Bellevue community, as well as Read Across America. Her dedication to service is attributed to her belief that if you give something your whole heart, it ends up giving you just as much back. Next year, McMurtry will be continuing her education, and playing career, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she plans to major in psychology and pursue a career in sports psychology.

Through the Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship, presented by The Weitz Company, McDade and McMurtry will each receive a $1,250 scholarship to support their college education. The scholarship, administered by Chasers Charities, recognizes the enduring impact of Jackie Robinson - the first Black player in Major League Baseball history - by honoring local Black student-athletes who demonstrate hard work, character, and a commitment to making a positive impact on their communities.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to recognize McDade and McMurtry as inspiring role models for future student-athletes across the region. Together, they stand as a testament to the legacy of Jackie Robinson and the values he exemplified both on and off the field.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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