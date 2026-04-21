WooSox Game Information

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WooSox Player Moves Today

Delete LHP Tyler Samaniego recalled to Boston.

Delete LHP Michael Sansone transferred to Portland.

Add RHP Angel Bastardo reinstated from development list (had been in Fort Myers, FL since returning to the Red Sox organization from Toronto as a Rule 5 pick).

Add LHP Eduardo Rivera transferred from Portland.

APRIL 21st SYRACUSE (11-9) at WORCESTER (11-9) 6:05 pm

Syracuse Mets RHP Jonah Tong (0-1, 7.04) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Isaac Coffey (0-0, 0.00)

We Meet the Mets Again - The Worcester Red Sox return home to Polar Park to open a 6-game series against the Syracuse Mets beginning tonight at 6:05 pm in a battle of division co-leaders. Both clubs enter this series with 11-9 records good for a tie atop the International League East division. Memphis leads the league overall with their 14-7 record good for 1st-place in the IL West division. The WooSox are hosting Syracuse for the second time this season as the Mets become the first repeat opponent this season (Syracuse took 2 of 3 from the Sox at Polar Park to begin the 2026 season from March 27-29).

Time After Time - With this week being School Vacation Week at Polar Park, presented by Southwick's Zoo (zoo animals will be visiting the ballpark all week for all you animal lovers), game times vary during the 6-game series as the clubs play this evening at 6:05 pm, have a special 3:05 pm start tomorrow (Wednesday) followed by another weekday matinee on Thursday at 12:05 pm, and then back to normal times on Friday at 6:05 pm as well as this weekend with a 4:05 pm game on Saturday and a 1:05 pm start on Sunday.

Broadcast News - Tonight's series and homestand opener can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM and will be shown on tape delay on NESN+ later this evening at 11:00 pm. The Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game from Fenway Park has been moved to NESN+ tonight at 6:45 pm while the Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres NHL playoff game is on NESN at 7:30 pm.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park:

Wed. 3:05 pm NESN+ RHP Brandon Waddell (2-0, 5.40) vs. LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.55)

Thur. 12:05 pm NESN RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 5.27) vs. TBD

Fri. 6:05 pm NESN+ RHP Carl Edwards, Jr. (1-2, 5.29) vs. TBD

Sat. 4:05 pm NESN+ TBD vs. TBD

Sun. 1:05 pm NESN+ Tape RHP Jonah Tong vs. TBD

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week and weekend vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park all week)

Tonight, 6:05 pm Tendy Tuesday - Kid's Eat Free; Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); Celebration of Jackie Robinson's Life & Legacy.

Wednesday, 3:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; WooSox Foundation Day on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the debut of the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van; a Celebration of Earth Day; Teacher Appreciation Day.

Thursday, 12:05 pm Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day; Meet two current WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, 6:05 pm "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls; WooU Night.

Saturday, 4:05 pm A Special Saturday in the Park where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Autism Acceptance Day; Most Improved Student Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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