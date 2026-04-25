WooSox Blanked by the Mets on Friday at Polar Park

Published on April 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox pitcher Michael Sansone

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Worcester Red Sox pitcher Michael Sansone(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (13-11) were held hitless for 7 innings by four Syracuse pitchers until Anthony Seigler led-off the bottom of the 8th inning with a line drive single to centerfield, but the WooSox would muster just one other hit (a single by Mikey Romero leading off the 9th inning) in a 3-0 loss to the Mets (13-11) before a Polar Park sellout crowd of 7,836 on Friday night.

Six Syracuse pitchers ultimately combined on the 2-hit shutout. Daniel Duarte started (2.1 innings, 1 hit) followed by winner Austin Warren (.2 IP), A.J. Minter (1 IP), Dakota Hawkins (3 IP, 1 BB), Dan Hammer (.2 IP, 1 hit), and the save to Anderson Severino (1.1 IP, 1 hit).

Lefty Michael Sansone, the Connecticut native and Fairfield University product, made his Polar Park debut and his second start for the WooSox following a brilliant debut last Sunday in Nashville when he tossed 6 shutout innings in a 4-2 Sox win.

Sansone kept the Mets off the board in the first two innings, but was touched for 3 runs in the top of the 3rd. With one out Yonny Hernandez was hit by a pitch and Nick Morabito followed with a double. Jiwan Bae (who had 3 hits, a walk, an RBI and a run scored) was next and his RBI single plated Hernandez. Ryan Clifford followed with a sac fly scoring Morabito on a close play at the plate thanks to a terrific throw from WooSox RF Nate Eaton. The Mets got their third run of the inning on an RBI infield single from former WooSox and Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo.

The 26-year-old Sansone went 4.1 innings allowing 5 hits, 3 runs, with 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Three WooSox relievers worked 4.2 scoreless innings - Seth Martinez (1.2 IP), Noah Song (2 IP), and Wyatt Olds (1 IP) - but neither team would score after the 3rd inning.

Syracuse made several nice plays in the field including a long running catch by Bae in left field robbing Mickey Gasper extra bases in the 4th inning and first baseman Arroyo followed with a sensational diving catch to take away a hit for Kristian Campbell to end the inning.

With this 6-game series knotted at two victories apiece, game five will be tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. It will be a Special Saturday in the Park where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water. In addition to those deals, animal lovers can meet a baby kangaroo named Boomer who will be available to greet fans on the concourse thanks to Southwick's Zoo. If you survive that adventure, fans can take part in a Sunset Catch on the Field post-game.

Worcester will send RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 2.70) to the mound to face Mets righty Bryce Conley (0-0, 5.40) on Saturday.

With the Boston Red Sox game in Baltimore moved up four hours to a 12:05 pm start on Saturday to try to beat some incoming poor weather, the WooSox game at 4:05 pm will be shown on NESN following the Red Sox post-game show. The WooSox game will also air live on NESN+. Alex Jensen & Jim Cain have the call on NESN while Jack Ingalls will handle field reporting duties. Joe Weil and Matt McCarthy will handle radio play by play on NASH 98.9 FM and the WooSox Radio Network.

Images from this story







International League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.