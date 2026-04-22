Volpe Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that infielder Anthony Volpe is scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders begin a homestand at PNC Field this evening against the Rochester Red Wings at 6:35 P.M.

Volpe is recovering from off-season surgery on his left shoulder. He began a rehab assignment with Somerset last week, hitting .364 over four games played for the Patriots.

The 2019 first-round pick appeared in 22 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the end of the 2022 season and made his Major League Debut the following year, earning American League Gold Glove honors at short. Over 472 games in the bigs, Volpe has a .222 average with 52 home runs and 192 runs batted in.

The RailRiders play the Rochester Red Wings through Sunday and host the Buffalo Bisons next week at PNC Field. For tickets, schedule details, and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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