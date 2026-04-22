Iowa Falls to Louisville 10-3 in Series Opener
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (11-10) fell to the Louisville Bats in the series opener (13-9), losing 10-3 on Tuesday night at Principal Park.
Louisville took control of the game with a five run second inning to open up a 5-0 lead. The Bats added another run in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 6-0. Iowa's only offense of the night came in the fourth inning when Dylan Carlson belted a three-run home run to center field.
After Iowa had cut the lead on the Carlson home run to 6-3, Louisville proceeded to score single runs in the fifth, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to push their lead out to 10-3. The I-Cubs were held scoreless over the final five innings of play.
Iowa continues their six game series against Louisville on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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