SWB Game Notes - April 21, 2026

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (11-10) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-10)

April 21, 2026 | Game 21 | Home Game 7 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M. |

LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0, 6.23) vs #22 RH Brendan Beck (1-1, 4.87)

Ogasawara (4/15 @ BUF): 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 1 BB, 3 SO, 84 P (52 S) [Red Wings, 6-3]

Beck (4/14 @ SYR): 5.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER 4 HR, 1 BB, 3 SO, 82 P (55 S) [Mets, 8-6]

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (April 18, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept by the Syracuse Mets in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, falling 9-4 and 7-4 at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders have dropped three straight and four of five on the road trip, suffering their first series loss of the season.

Ryan Clifford's first home run of the season staked Syracuse to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of game one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered with two runs in the third. Ernesto Martinez Jr. walked and scored on a near-home run from Jonathan Ornelas. Centerfielder Cristian Pache pulled the ball back from over the wall but couldn't complete the catch, resulting in a triple. A Jasson Dominguez groundout plated Ornelas to cut the deficit to 3-2. Three third-inning home runs built the Mets' lead to six. Ronny Mauricio led off the inning with a solo homer. Vidal Brujan and Onix Vega added two-run shots for an 8-2 Syracuse lead. Max Schuemann's fourth-inning solo home run narrowed the gap to five, but the Mets added a run in the fifth on a wild pitch. Yanquiel Fernandez's RBI single in the sixth closed the scoring at 9-4. Carl Edwards Jr. (1-2) earned the win, and Adam Kloffenstein (0-1) took the loss, allowing the first six runs, five earned, on six hits.

In game two, Clifford again opened the scoring. After former Syracuse Met Dom Hamel retired the side in the first, Clifford hit a solo home run to right-center in the bottom of the second for the 1-0 Mets edge. Syracuse added a pair of runs in the third on a groundout and an RBI double from Clifford for a 3-0 lead. Spencer Jones drilled his fifth home run of the season in the fourth, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board. The Mets responded with a run on a sac fly in the home half of the innings and plated three more in the fifth for a 7-1 advantage. In the seventh, Paul DeJong hit a solo home run off Brandon Waddell, and Payton Henry added a two-run opposite-field shot, but the RailRiders' comeback ended there. Waddell (2-0) earned the win in back of Bryce Conley, and Hamel (0-3) was tagged with the loss, allowing all seven runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings.

NEWS AND NOTES

VOLPE IN THE HOUSE - The Yankees have transferred Anthony Volpe's rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Volpe underwent left shoulder arthroscopy and labral repair procedure on 10/14 to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that he played through after injuring it on May 3 during a diving defensive play. Last week, the 24-year-old played in four games compiling 11 at-bats and recording four hits, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases. Back in 2022, Volpe played in just 22 games for the RailRiders hitting .236 with three home runs to finish out the season. The very next year he was named the Yankees starting shortstop and made the Opening Day roster. Volpe was the 1st round pick by New York in 2019 out of Delbarton (NJ).

VERSUS LEFTIES - In their minimal time facing lefties in the batters box, the RailRiders hitters have compiled a .270 average against. The RailRiders faced multiple southpaw starters against Rochester earlier in the season. The team will see lefty Shinnosuke Ogasawara twice this week as the starter gets the nod tonight and again on Sunday. When facing lefties, the RailRiders have totaled nine doubles and eight home runs, meaning over half of their hits were for extra bases.

SPENCER'S A STAR - Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones leads the team with 21 runs batted in, which is tied with Kameron Misner of Omaha for the most in the International League. Jones smacked back-to-back home runs in the series at Syracuse for a team-leading five long balls on the season. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

PA AND NY - The RailRiders are beginning their fifth series of the summer and have only played in Pennsylvania and New York thus far. They will continue that trend at home for two weeks at PNC Field. Outside of facing the Durham Bulls, SWB has also only seen teams from New York and will see the same ones back at home. It's just Rochester and Buffalo again for now before they head to Worcester on May 5.

ERNESTO'S WEEK- RailRiders Ernesto Martinez Jr. had an impressive week against the Syracuse Mets. Ernesto hit .364 in four games, including two home runs launched. He batted in four runs and scored three of his own. The 26-year-old is hitting .279 on the season with four long balls and five other extra base hits.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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