Gonzalez Goes Deep in Education Day Defeat

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped a rare home game when they fell to the Nashville Sounds 5-1 on Tuesday morning. Despite the loss, the Education Day crown of more than 7,400 provided an electric environment at Truist Field.

The game was mired in a scoreless deadlock for the first six innings. Duncan Davitt, the Knights starting pitcher, cruised to a tune of four shutout innings with five strikeouts and only two hits allowed. Ben Peoples took over and ripped through Nashville's hitters with two perfect frames that included four strikeouts.

Unfortunately, the Knights were unable to convert their offensive opportunities into runs. Charlotte's best chance was when they had two runners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Nashville dealt with the jam and kept the Knights from jumping in front.

The visitors broke through in the seventh inning with a pair of runs. A Sounds three-run Home Run in the eighth inning made the score 5-0 and Jacob Gonzalez's late Home Run for Charlotte was the lone Knights' tally.

Rikuu Nishida led the charge with three hits in his Truist Field debut. Ryan Galanie, who also made his Queen City debut, added a leadoff double in the seventh inning.

The Knights will attempt to bounce back on Wednesday night and earn a third win in their last four games. Wednesday's first pitch is set for 6:35pm ET.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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