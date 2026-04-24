Camilletti Comes Through in the Clutch

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Mario Camilletti has done it again. The Charlotte Knights infielder delivered his second walk-off base hit of the season on Thursday evening and the Knights topped the Nashville Sounds by a final score of 3-2 in ten innings. Charlotte has claimed a walk-off win in four of their eight home victories this year.

Camilletti's game-winner came with one out in the bottom of the tenth inning. With the game tied 2-2, Rikuu Nishida dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move the winning run over to third base. After an intentional walk to Jarred Kelenic, Nashville brought an outfielder into the infield to cut off more angles on a potential ground ball.

The extra-infielder was no match for Camilletti, who delivered a carbon copy of the opposite field base-hit that gave Charlotte a tenth inning, walk-off victory less than two weeks ago against Memphis.

Kelenic opened the scoring with a 404-foot Home Run in the top of the first inning. Nashville knotted the score 1-1 in the second, then took a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the seventh. Ryan Galanie answered with a 422-foot Home Run in the bottom half that evened the contest up late.

Tanner McDougal was sharp on the mound but the Knights starting pitcher departed in the fourth inning. Tyler Schweitzer, Zach Franklin, and Brandon Eisert all continued the trend of effective relief pitching that helped put the Knights in the win column.

The seven-game series continues on Friday with Game Four slated for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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