Chasers Fall to Mud Hens 6-1

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers (12-11) dropped a second straight game to the Toledo Mud Hens (11-13), falling Thursday night 6-1.

While the two teams traded scoreless innings in the 1st and 2nd, Toledo jumped out in front of Omaha in the 3rd, as the Mud Hens connected for 3 home runs to plate 4 runs off Storm Chasers starter Ryan Ramsey (1-3). Toledo center fielder Ben Malgeri, who homered twice Wednesday, connected for a pair of home runs Thursday too, with a solo homer in the 3rd before adding a two-run shot in the 4th to give Toledo a 6-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers first run came in the top of the 6th, as Kameron Misner connected for his team-leading 6th home run of the year to open the 6th. That run was the only Omaha could muster, as the Chasers stranded 10 runners on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Drew Waters connected on a pair of singles, while John Rave singled and walked twice, and Josh Rojas contributed his team-leading 6th double of the season.

Ramsey was lifted from the game after 3.1 innings and Omaha's bullpen followed with 4.2 innings of scoreless relief, with Ben Sears offering 1.2 innings before Helcris Olivárez, Jose Cuas and Chazz Martinez each working a scoreless inning to finish the night off.

The Storm Chasers will look to even the series Friday, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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