Tellez's Tape-Measure Homer Sends Stripers Past Jacksonville 6-5
Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Rowdy Tellez's 431-foot three-run blast capped a four-run seventh inning as the Gwinnett Stripers (16-8) came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (11-13) on Thursday night at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers lead the series 3-0.
Decisive Plays: Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead against Elieser Hernandez in the fourth on an RBI single from Jacob Berry and sacrifice fly by Johnny Olmstead. That lead lasted until the sixth, when Tellez walked and scored on a double by Aaron Schunk, who then scored on a sacrifice fly by Brett Wisely. Tied at 2-2 in the seventh, Jim Jarvis gave the Stripers the lead with an RBI single into right-center. Three batters later, Tellez tattooed a three-run home run (4) to right-center to put Gwinnett up 6-2. The Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs in the eighth on a two-run single from Andrew Pintar and RBI double by Jesus Bastidas, but Javy Guerra (S, 4) held the 6-5 lead in the ninth.
Key Contributors: Tellez (1-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs), Jarvis (2-for-3, double, RBI, steal), and Schunk (2-for-4, double, RBI) combined for five of Gwinnett's six hits. Hayden Harris (W, 2-1) pitched 1.0 scoreless inning in relief for the win. For Jacksonville, Pintar finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Noteworthy: The Stripers posted their sixth come-from-behind win in 24 games this season. Jarvis extended his International League-best on-base streak to 23 games. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy started and played seven innings, going 0-for-3. Replacing him in the eighth was Tyler Tolve, making his Triple-A debut after being called up from Double-A Columbus.
Next Game (Friday, April 24): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's the start of Georgia Peaches Weekend as the Stripers wear their first alternate identity uniform of the year. It's also Game Show Night (presented by Game Show Network) and Fireworks Friday (presented by Akins Ford). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.
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