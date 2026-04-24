Bisons Walk off against Columbus

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - William Simoneit's third hit of the game was the game-winner to help the Buffalo Bisons defeat the Columbus Clippers 6-5 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

Grant Rogers made his third home start of the season and opened his night by retiring the side in order. The right-hander did not get a decision with five innings of work, striking out three while allowing three hits and one walk. It was also Rogers' second scoreless start at home this season.

Rogers allowed the offense to score the game's first run in the bottom of the third inning. Simoneit led off the inning with a double down the left field line and scored two batter's later thanks to a Josh Kasevich RBI base hit. The short stop's second hit of the game gave Buffalo a 1-0 advantage through three innings.

Josh Rivera double the Bisons lead with his third home run of the season. Rivera's two-out home run was hit to center field an estimated 411 feet. The solo home run increased the short stop's RBI total to 10 on the season and improved the lead to 2-0 over Columbus.

Travis Bazzana was able to homer in his third at-bat of the night to cut the Bisons lead to 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning. His solo home run was a rising line drive over the right field wall and came with one out for the Clippers.

However, Yohendrick Piñango was able to increase the Bisons lead with a two-run double off the left field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning. Simoneit and Kasevich each had base hits and scored on Piñango's first base hit of the game. His two-run base hit improved Buffalo's lead to 4-1.

The Clippers were able to take a short lived one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning after Petey Halpin extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a bases clearing triple. His three-run base hit made the score 5-4 in favor of Columbus.

However, Kasevich drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth inning and scored on a Charles McAdoo sacrifice fly. McAdoo's 12th RBI of the season tied the game 5-5. Buffalo had the winning run at third base but were unable to score, sending the game to extra innings.

Tirotta was the automatic base runner for the Bisons in the bottom of the 10th after Adam Macko struck out the side in order in the top of the inning. He advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Simoneit's single to center field that helped Buffalo walk-off winners 6-5.

The Bisons have a chance for a third straight victory when they host the Clippers at 6:05 p.m. on Friday night at Sahlen Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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