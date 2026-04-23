Bats Pitching Tosses Shutout in 1-0 Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Behind a dominant start from Chase Petty and strong work from three relievers, the Louisville Bats pitched a three-hit shutout to defeat the Iowa Cubs 1-0 on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.

Petty faced little pressure throughout his outing, giving up just two hits and walking three over six scoreless innings to pick up his second victory of the season.

Louisville's offense was stymied all afternoon until the top of the sixth. With two outs and a runner on third, Francisco Urbaez delivered the big hit the Bats needed with an RBI double to left-center, scoring Michael Chavis to open the scoring. That would prove to be the decisive hit.

Out of the bullpen, Lyon Richardson worked around a two-out walk to toss a scoreless seventh. Luis Mey retired the I-Cubs in order in the eighth. In the ninth, Trevor Kuncl induced a game-ending double play to wrap up the win and earn his first Triple-A save.

The shutout win for the Bats is their second of the season and improves their record back to four games over .500 at 14-10.

Next Game: Friday, April 24, 8:08 p.m. E.T. at Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-2, 5.51) vs. I-Cubs RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 3.71)







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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