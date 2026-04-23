Jebb Homers Twice as Indians Win Third Straight over St. Paul

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Mitch Jebb collected four hits, including his first two Triple-A homers, as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the St. Paul Saints, 6-1, on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field.

The Indians (9-15) jumped on the board with a pair of first-inning runs, with Jebb opening the game with a double. Ronny Simon followed with an RBI single to plate Jebb and then stole second base. After advancing on a deep flyout from Esmerlyn Valdez, Simon later scored on a balk.

In the third inning, Jebb launched his first Triple-A homer to extend the lead, 3-0. The Saints (9-14) posted their lone run of the game when Gabriel Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the fourth frame. Jebb mashed his second homer of the game, a three-run blast, in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Chris Devenski opened the game with 1.0 scoreless innings. Antwone Kelly (W, 1-3) shined as the bulk pitcher, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. Carson Fulmer and Brandan Bidois each threw 1.0 scoreless to end it. John Klein (L, 1-1) allowed three earned runs across 3.0 innings as the Saints' starter.

Indianapolis aims to capture their first series win of the season with a win on Friday night at 6:35 PM. An opener will start for Indy with Thomas Harrington (0-3, 4.32) taking the bulk innings. St. Paul has not yet named a starter for tomorrow's contest.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.