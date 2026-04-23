SWB Game Notes - April 23, 2026

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MINOR LEAGUE GAME OF THE WEEK

Rochester Red Wings (12-11) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-11)

April 23, 2026 | Game 23 | Home Game 9 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M. |

#6 RH Luis Perales (0-3, 5.06) vs #2 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.30)

Perales (4/17-1 @ BUF): 3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 SO, 67 P (38 S) [Bisons, 6-2]

Lagrange (4/17 @ SYR): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 1 BB, 5 SO, 77 P (45 S) [Mets, 5-3]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 22, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings 2-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field. Despite a strong pitching performance from Yankees #3 prospect, Elmer Rodríguez, the RailRiders bats fell silent in their first shutout loss of the year.

After three scoreless frames to start the game, Rochester opened the offense in the top of the fourth against Rodríguez. Yohandy Morales doubled to lead off the inning and scored on an Andrés Chaparro single for a 1-0 edge.

In the fifth, Red Wing's starter Chandler Champlain allowed an Oswaldo Cabrera single and a Paul DeJong walk with two outs before being lifted for Jackson Rutledge. Rutledge went on to strike out Ernesto Martinez Jr. to keep SWB off the board.

Rochester jumped ahead two scores in the top of the seventh with an Andrew Pinckney solo home run off RailRider's reliever Kervin Castro. The Red Wings put runners on the corners in the eighth, but Danny Watson fanned Chapparo to close the frame, keeping the RailRiders within two.

In the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the tying run to the plate but could not push any runs across.

Five Red Wings pitchers combined to allow two hits and two walks while striking out ten RailRiders batters to blank SWB. MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe went 0-for-3 in seven innings played.

Rodriguez (L, 1-2) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out a season high seven in the loss. Champlain tossed 4.2 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and striking out five. Rutledge (W, 1-0) earned the win, and Eddie Yean (S, 3) worked the ninth for the save.

NEWS AND NOTES

ELMER'S ELECTRIC - In four starts, the Yankees #3 prospect, made holds a 1.27 earned run average with one win and two losses. This ERA is fourth best in the International League. In 21.1 innings pitched, Elmer Rodríguez has allowed just four runs, three earned, and just one homer. The right-hander has gone at least 5.0 innings in all of his outings, pitching a high of 5.2 frames yesterday. He has just seven walks to 20 strikeouts. Rodríguez is currently on the Yankees 40-man roster.

SHUTOUT SHAME - The RailRiders were shutout for the first time this season last night, falling 2-0 to the Red Wings. They recorded only two hits which ties the least number of knocks on the season, matching a game earlier this summer that took place in Rochester. SWB has recorded one shutout this season taking down Buffalo 8-0 on Opening Day.

VOLPE IN THE HOUSE - Yankees MLB Rehabber Anthony Volpe went 0-3 in seven frames last night. He is scheduled to have tonight off after playing back-to-back days of seven innings. Last week, the 24-year-old played in four games compiling 11 at-bats and recording four hits, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases. Volpe underwent left shoulder arthroscopy and labral repair procedure on 10/14 to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that he played through after injuring it on May 3 during a diving defensive play. Back in 2022, Volpe played in just 22 games for the RailRiders hitting .236 with three home runs to finish out the season. The very next year he was named the Yankees starting shortstop and made the Opening Day roster. Volpe was the 1st round pick by New York in 2019 out of Delbarton (NJ).

BULLPEN BETTER- The RailRiders bullpen holds a 3.78 earned run average now in 22 games played. This is sixth best in Triple-A while compiling eight wins and five saves. The relievers have issued the least number of walks at the minor league's highest level, which is 44 base on balls. With starting pitching going deep and a few doubleheaders mixed in, the bullpen has only pitched 81.0 innings this season.

WE SAW A BIRD - Jake Bird pitched in just two contests for the RailRiders before being recalled by New York as Ryan Weathers was placed on the Paternity List. He was optioned to Triple-A on April 14 and threw 1.1 clean frames while striking out two. With the Yankees, he held a 1-1 record in eight outings, all in relief. In 7.0 frames, the right-hander had a 7.71 ERA allowing six runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out four. His lone home run was hit by Mike Trout on April 13.

JASSON JAZZ- Jasson Domínguez leads the team with his .329 batting average in 20 games. The switch-hitter also leads with 25 hits and eight stolen bases. He has played in all three outfield positions, with most of his starts coming in left field.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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