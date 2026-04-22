Big Second Paces Bats to 10-3 Win in Iowa

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats stormed out of the gates with five runs in the second inning and never looked back in a 10-3 win over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night.

The second inning damage was done on five hits, a walk, and a sacrifice fly, with RBI doubles from Michael Toglia, Dominic Pitelli, and Edwin Arroyo doing a majority of the damage. A Hector Rodriguez solo homer in the fourth got the Bats lead to 6-0.

Iowa cut the Louisville lead in half in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run homer by Dylan Carlson off Bats starter Jose Franco, but that would be the only damage done against the Louisville righty. Over four innings, Franco allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in his second start of the season.

Pitelli continued his best offensive night of the season with an RBI single in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh to cap a seven-pitch at-bat. Noelvi Marte delivered with a towering 427-foot solo home run in the eighth, his first homer of the season.

Louisville's bullpen was stellar in relief of Franco. Sam Benschoter would earn the win with three scoreless innings, striking out three. Zach Maxwell tossed a clean eighth and Andrew Chafin did the same in the ninth to finish the win.

Pitelli led the way for the Bats offense, going 3-for-5 with three RBI in his third career Triple-A game. Toglia was also 3-for-5, scoring twice while Arroyo and Marte each had a pair of hits.

The win moves the Bats to four games over .500 for the second time this season at 13-9, their first time at that mark since a 4-0 start to the season three weeks ago.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 22, 1:08 p.m. E.T. at Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan vs. I-Cubs LHP Charlie Barnes (3-0, 2.31)







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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