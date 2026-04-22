Garrett No-Hits Stripers, But Jumbo Shrimp Lose 2-0

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Braxton Garrett threw a no-hitter on Tuesday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp lost 2-0 to the Gwinnett Stripers at Gwinnett Field.

Garrett (0-1) threw 8.0 innings, yielding two runs, one earned, with three walks and six strikeouts. His no-hitter was the 14th by a Jacksonville (11-11) hurler since the rebirth of the Jacksonville baseball franchise in 1970, and the first in a loss. It was the first solo no-hitter of at least 8.0 innings for a Jacksonville pitcher since Kevin Mobley no-hit the Tennessee Smokies on August 3, 2000.

The lone runs of the game came in the sixth inning. Garrett hit Brewer Hicklen and Jim Jarvis with pitches to start the inning. Hicklen scored from second on a wild pitch. After an error on a pick-off attempt, Jarvis went to third and then scored on Nacho Alvarez Jr.'s sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in favor of Gwinnett (14-8).

The Jumbo Shrimp mustered the lone hit of the game on Joe Mack's fourth-inning single off of rehabber Spencer Strider.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Wednesday's 11:05 a.m. game. LHP Dax Fulton (1-2, 6.23 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Anthony Molina (1-2, 2.08 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:50 a.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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