Jumbo Shrimp Drop Series Finale against Knights
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp wrapped up their second homestand of the season with a 9-4 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville in front of 5,531 fans.
The Knights (9-12) jumped on Jumbo Shrimp (11-10) starting pitcher Ryan Gusto (L, 1-2) in the top of the first inning. The ballgame began with back-to-back walks, setting up an RBI double from Jarred Kelenic to break open the scoring. Oliver Dunn and Jacob Gonzalez followed up with a pair of fielder's choice ground balls to bring in one run each and Michael Turner added an RBI double later in the frame to push the early Charlotte lead to 4-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp bats came to life in the bottom of the first when Joe Mack (3) launched a solo home run cutting the lead to 4-1.
Jacksonville embarked on a two-out rally in the bottom of the second after Andrew Pintar walked and Bennett Hostetler and Cody Morissette provided back-to-back run-scoring doubles cutting the deficit to 4-3.
Charlotte responded in the top of the third with a two-run shot from Drew Romo (4) improving Charlotte's lead to 6-3.
Another two-run home run from Gonzalez (4) in the top of the seventh sent the Knights to an 8-3 lead.
Charlotte added one more insurance run in the ninth after Caden Connor was hit by a pitch to start the frame. He later scored on a sacrifice fly from Gonzalez putting Charlotte ahead 9-3.
Jacksonville scratched across one run in the ninth drawing the margin to 9-4 after Pintar doubled and later scored on a Morissette RBI single.
Tyler Schweitzer (W, 1-1) earned the victory for Charlotte after tossing 2.2 innings in relief.
Following an off day tomorrow, the Jumbo Shrimp hit the road for a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Tuesday set for 6:05 p.m.
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