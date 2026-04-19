Iowa Falls to Columbus in Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Columbus, OH - The Iowa Cubs (11-9) fell to the Columbus Clippers (11-10) in the series finale, losing 12-8 on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park.

Iowa scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Dylan Carlson and another run scoring on a fielder's choice by Chas McCormick to take an early 2-0 lead.

Columbus responded immediately with five runs, belting two home runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead at 5-2.

After Iowa got back within a run off of a two-run blast from Kevin Alcántara in the top half of the third inning, Columbus responded with two runs, hitting their third home run of the game in the bottom half of the inning to push the lead back out to 7-4.

After the I-Cubs got a run back in the fourth inning when Jonathon Long connected on a solo home run, Columbus belted their fourth home run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the lead back out to 9-5.

Columbus added a run in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 10-5. The Cubs struck back with three runs in the seventh inning, highlighted with RBI knocks by McCormick and Ben Cowles to cut the deficit to 10-8.

Columbus added two runs back to their lead to go up four runs at 12-8.

Iowa returns home to begin a six game series against Louisville on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.