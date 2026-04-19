Mud Hens Fall Short to Bats in Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Louisville, KY- The Toledo Mud Hens (9-12) fell at the Louisville Bats (12-9) on Sunday, April 19, in the final game of a six-game series. Louisville won its first series against Toledo since 2024, taking four of the six.

In this Sunday afternoon battle, the wind was once again whipping but did not blow in favor of the Hens. They tallied five hits on the day and didn't put up a run until the final inning, the only one by the visitors.

The Bats put up a crooked number early, swinging a stand-up double to set up a two-run homer in the first. (0-2)

The Mud Hens defense executed sharp and clean innings to follow, holding the opponent scoreless for the rest of the game. Startng pitcher, Sawyer Gipson-Long retired six batters with strikeouts after the allowed home run. When his day ended, the bullpen added four to that number through the three innings that remained, totaling 10Ks.

Offensive struggles carried over from yesterdays outing as Louisville's pitching staff and defense also couldn't be broken. Some singles and walks from the Hens presented opportunities for runs to be scored, but nothing was converted until the ninth.

That inning, Ben Malgeri and Max Clark singled which set up Gage Workman for the sac fly that earned Toledo its first and only run of the day (1-2). The tying runner (Clark) was left on second with rally energy in the air and one out to go, but the two-out batter, Jace Jung, got caught swinging before Clark could make it home.

The Toledo Mud Hens return home on Tuesday, April 21, for a series vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers. They look to bounce back into the win column that day with a first pitch set for 6:35p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

Notables

B. Malgeri - 2/4, 1R, 0K

G. Workman - 1/3, 1RBI







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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