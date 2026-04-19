Huge Week of Promos at Huntington Park

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







As April concludes, the Columbus Clippers will return home to face a longtime rival in a six-game series packed full of entertaining promotions and ticket offers. The Toledo Mud Hens, top minor league affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, come to town beginning on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, April 28 at 6:15pm. See below for more details on this huge week in the Arena District.

Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game.

Homestand Highlights:

Tuesday, April 28 (6:15pm)

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Every Tuesday all season, Sahlen's hot dogs are just ten cents! Be part of the Clippers tradition.

Wednesday, April 29 (6:15pm)

$5 Wednesday! All Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just five dollars on $5 Wednesday! It's also Military & First Responder Appreciation Night. Plus look for Dollar Concession Deals around the ballpark!

Thursday, April 30 (6:35pm)

Bring your dog down to Huntington Park for Puppypalooza! All dogs are welcomed to join for a pre-game Puppy Parade around the warning track and stick around to enjoy the game. All dogs must be registered in advance.

Friday, May 1 (6:15pm)

$5 Friday Beer special! Get small domestic draft beers for just five bucks.

Saturday, May 2 (4:05pm)

Set Sail for Huntington Park and a fun filled afternoon with your favorite Princesses and Pirates at the ballpark. A handful of your favorites will be on the concourse throughout the game to meet with kids and poise with pictures. Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess or pirate!

Sunday, May 3 (1:05pm)

SPACE DAY! Prepare for an out-of-this world experience at the ballpark! Join NASA & The Ohio State University as they bring interactive displays on the concourse for fans young & old to enjoy!

Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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