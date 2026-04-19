Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 vs. Buffalo

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (10-10) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-10)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Josh Fleming (0-1, 1.04) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (1-0, 2.70)

FLUSH IT: With the series knotted at two games apiece, the Rochester Red Wings fell in game five to the Buffalo Bisons on a cloud-covered Saturday afternoon, 6-3...DH YOHANDY MORALES extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games, logging three singles to give him four multi-hit performances in the last week...RF ANDREW PINCKNEY notched two extra-base hits to provide the power, including the Red Wings first triple of the season in the fifth...Rochester looks to ensure a series split in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound against veteran Bisons southpaw Josh Fleming.

RILEY COYOTE: RHP RILEY CORNELIO gets the nod today for Rochester, making his fourth start of 2026 where he holds a 2.70 ERA (4 ER/13.1 IP) with 18 strikeouts, seven walks, and a 1.13 WHIP...going into Sunday afternoon's contest, Cornelio leads Red Wings starting pitchers in both ERA and WHIP...this will be the Honolulu, HI native's second career start against Buffalo, the first coming on 9/12/2025 at ESL Ballpark where he logged 6.0 innings and allowed one run on one hit and three walks, adding on eight strikeouts.

THE NEED FOR SPEED: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up his third multi-hit game of the season last night, and first multi extra-base hit performance since 8/26/2025 at JAX...the former Alabama walk-on finished the contest 2-for-3 with the Red Wings first triple of the season, while adding a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored...Pinckney recorded a sprint speed of 30.3 Ft./second on his three-bagger in the fifth, the fastest on any triple in the International League this season, surpassing former Red Wing and current Charlotte Knight Darren Baker (29.5 Ft./sec. on 4/3)...

Pinckney's 31.3 Ft./second (p90)* is tied with Tampa Bay OF Chandler Simpson for the fastest among any MLB or Triple-A player this season.

*Ft./second (p90) takes into account only the top 10% of a player's fastest sprints...it is used to eliminate sprint speeds that are tracked where a player may not be running at their full speed.

YO-HANDY WORK: Making his second start at DH this season, YOHANDY MORALES went 3-for-4 with a run scored yesterday, extending his team-leading hitting streak to six games...since the streak began on 4/12, the 2021 Freshman All-American at Miami paces all Triple-A hitters in batting average (.593) and hits (13), ranking third in all of affiliated baseball in both categories...this is the second stretch of Morales' career where he has logged 13 hits over six games (8/29-9/4/2024 with HBG)...

His first at-bat yesterday was the 1,000th of his MiLB career.

THE BOY WHO LIVED: C HARRY FORD picked up his second multi-hit performance in three games last night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...Ford has picked up a hit in each of the three games he's played in this series, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a double and a walk...through his first eight games at ESL Ballpark, the former first-round pick by Seattle is hitting .286 (8-for-28) with all three of his extra-base hits and a .382 OBP.

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE SHU: RHP SETH SHUMAN came on in relief in the ninth inning last night, and turned in a perfect frame on just ten pitches, inducing two flyouts and a line out...the right-hander has not allowed a hit in four consecutive appearances since 4/8 at LHV, tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...Shuman joins RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ (active since 4/4) and RHP EDDY YEAN as the only trio of Red Wings pitchers to log at least four consecutive hitless appearances before May 1 since at least 2004...

Shuman is now 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA (2 ER/6.2 IP) across five day games this season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2011: Rochester and Buffalo played a doubleheader at Sahlen Field 15 years ago...the Red Wings swept both games of the twin bill, winning game one 3-1, and game two in shutout fashion, 2-0...RF RENE TOSONI knocked in two runs with a double in the first inning of game one, and LF BRANDON ROBERTS picked up an RBI of his own to go along with two hits...SS TREVOR PLOUFFE accounted for both runs in game two, launching a two-run shot in the second at-bat of the game after a CF BEN REVERE single.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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