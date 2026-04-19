Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Sunday afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, June 3 beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Fans with tickets for today's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from today's date - April 19th, 2026. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

The Syracuse Mets return home on Tuesday, April 28 when they begin a six-game series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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