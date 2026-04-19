April 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (11-8) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (10-10)

April 19 - 12:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Connor Noland (1-1, 6.59) vs. RHP Pedro Avila (0-1, 6.52)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the finale of a six-game series at Huntington Park today...right-hander Connor Noland is set to make his fourth start of the season and third on the road for Iowa...right-hander Pedro Avila is scheduled to start for Columbus.

IN THE VICTORY COLUMN: The I-Cubs improved to 11-8 yesterday with a 7-6 win over Columbus... Christian Bethancourt led the offense with three hits, including a home run... James Triantos tallied two hits and Ben Cowles hit his second home run of the year...left-hander Jordan Wicks made his first start on Major League rehab assignment and he worked 3.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

HIT PARADE: Thursday, the Iowa Cubs mustered a season-high 15 hits, including five extra-base knocks...it marked the most hits by Iowa since they tallied 16 on Sept. 11, 2025 in a 6-2 victory over Indianapolis.

HOT START: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray Jr. is batting .322 (19-for-59) with four home runs and nine RBI in 17 games...he has also walked 10 times vs. having just 13 strikeouts...B.J. hit just .204 (61-for-299) in 88 games in 2024 with Iowa.

BEN 10: Ben Cowles batted .100 (3-for-30) through his first 10 games of the season...Cowles has hit in six straight games and is batting .409 (9-for-22) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI during that span...the six-game stretch is Cowles longest since Aug. 20-27, 2025, he has not hit in seven straight since June 19-28, 2024 (nine games) with Double-A Somerset...dating back to April 10, he has raised his average .131 points, .100 to .231.

DAY TRACKERS: The I-Cubs improved to 7-2 in day games this season vs. being just 4-6 during night games...the seven day-game wins are tied for second-most in the International League behind Syracuse who are 9-8...over the next week, the I-Cubs play five of their next seven games during the day.

CB: Catcher Christian Bethancourt went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI yesterday...it marked his first three-hit game since Aug. 28, 2024 at Pittsburgh with the Chicago Cubs...in nine April games, Christian is batting .382 (13-for-34) with home runs and 12 RBI.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHAS!: Today, Iowa Cubs outfielder Chas McCormick celebrates his 31st birthday...he shares this date of birth with Hall of Fame catcher Joe Mauer and San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill ...he also shares a birthday with actress Kate Hudson and actor Hayden Christensen.

NOTHING EXTRA: Thursday night, Iowa mustered just five hits and none went for extra bases...marked the first time Iowa has gone without an extra-base knock since Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis in which they had just two hits and lost 4-0.

JAMES TRI: Infielder James Triantos is batting .317 (20-for-63) with two homers, 10 RBI and seven multi-hit efforts in 15 April games...on April 2, Triantos tallied his first four-hit game since June 8, 2024 vs. Birmingham and the first four-hit game by an I-Cub since Forrest Wall on Aug. 31, 2025.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Friday night, Cubs No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ramírez tallied his first four-hit game since Sept. 4, 2025 vs. Rocket City with Double-A Knoxville, he is the second I-Cub with a four-hit game following James Triantos on April 2 at Louisville... Ramírez also became the first I-Cub to have at least four hits and five RBI in the same game since Christian Franklin on May 22, 2025 at Columbus.

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs played their opening series this season against Columbus at Principal Park...Iowa went 1-2 and but each team scored 13 runs in the series...they are now 4-4 on the season against the Clippers.

ROAD TRIP: With the win yesterday, the I-Cubs are 8-3 in their 11 games away from home and are just 3-5 at home...the eight road wins are tied for the most in the International League along with Gwinnett who are also 8-3.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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