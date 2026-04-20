'Pigs Mount Furious Comeback But Fall Late to Saints in Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Saint Paul, Minnesota - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-10) managed to erase a five-run deficit but could not hold serve in a tie game as they fell 12-8 to the St. Paul Saints (9-11) on Sunday afternoon at CHS field as they Saints took the series four out of six.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning as Bryan De La Cruz drove in a run with a groundout for the 'Pigs and a pair of errors plated a run for the Saints.

Sergio Alcántara slugged his first homer of the season in the third to put the 'Pigs back ahead 2-1.

With one gone in the fourth, St. Paul had six straight hitters reach, scoring all six to scream ahead 7-2. A Walker Jenkins single, Gabriel Gonzalez double, and Emmanuel Rodriguez walk loaded the bases for Orlando Arcia, who wiped them clean with a three-run double. Kyler Fedko followed with a double to plate Arcia before Eric Wagaman capped things with a two-run homer.

Paul McIntosh doubled in a pair for the 'Pigs as a response in the fifth, but Major League rehabber Royce Lewis answered back for the Saints with a solo homer in the last in the inning, making it 8-4.

The score stayed there until the eighth, where the 'Pigs went longball crazy to tie things up. Garrett Stubbs socked a leadoff homer to begin the frame and Robert Moore followed a Carter Kieboom with a homer of his own, his second straight game with a homer, to make it 8-7. Alcántara came up with two outs and walloped his second of the game, another solo shot, bringing the 'Pigs back level. Steward Berroa nearly gave the 'Pigs the lead with another homer, but his drive hit off the top of the wall and he settled for a double, ultimately getting stranded at second to end the frame.

As quickly as the 'Pigs tied it, the Saints pulled away. Wagaman tripled to start the last of the eighth and scored on a Kaelen Culpepper single. With the bases loaded and two outs, Rodriguez put the nail in the coffin, ripping a double into the rightfield corner, scoring all three runners and restoring the Saints four-run lead.

John Brebbia (1-0) vultured the win for the Saints after allowing all four runs in the top of the eighth, while Génesis Cabrera (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding the four runs in the last of the eighth.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, April 21st to take on the Durham Bulls in a six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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