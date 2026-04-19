WooSox Game Information

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The WooSox return to action at Polar Park this Tuesday at 6:05 pm to begin a 6-game series vs. the Syracuse Mets. Note some varying game times during the upcoming homestand...Tuesday at 6:05 pm, Wednesday at 3:05 pm, Thursday at 12:05 pm, Friday at 6:05 pm, Saturday at 4:05 pm, and Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

Nick Sogard 1B

Mikey Romero 3B

Mickey Gasper C

Kristian Campbell RF

Nate Eaton CF

Allan Castro LF

Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Vinny Capra 2B

Jason Delay DH

Michael Sansone LHP

APRIL 19th WORCESTER (10-9) at NASHVILLE (11-8) 2:05 pm (EDT)

Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (NR) vs. Nashville Sounds RHP Peter Strzelecki (0-1, 3.24)

No Fun in Nashville - The Worcester Red Sox finish an eventful but disappointing first-ever visit to Nashville, TN when they play the finale of their 6-game series against the Nashville Sounds (AAA-Milwaukee) this afternoon at 2:05 pm (EDT) at First Horizon Park. This trip to Music City has been anything but music to the WooSox ears as they have lost each of the first five games to the Sounds this week/weekend. Worcester needs a victory today to avoid getting swept in a 6-game series for only the second time in club-history. The Rochester Red Wings swept the WooSox in a 6-game series at Polar Park from May 10-15 of the 2022 season - the team's second season in Worcester. This afternoon's series and roadtrip finale can be heard back in New England on The Pike 100.1 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Five Below - The WooSox have lost the first five games of this series...9-4 on Tuesday, 5-3 on Wednesday, 4-2 and 4-2 again on Friday in (first) a suspended game from Thursday followed by the regularly-scheduled game, and 2-1 last night. Prior to coming to Nashville, the Sox had not once dropped back-to-back games to begin the season (they went their first 15 games before losing their second in a row on Wednesday). Worcester had not lost five in a row since last April 25-30 (three vs. Syracuse and two vs. Toledo). They need a win today to avoid their first 6-game losing streak in nearly two years since they lost 6 consecutive games from May 22-28 of the 2024 season (5 vs. Norfolk and then 1 in Charlotte).

Stats This Series - Nashville has out-scored Worcester, 24-12 thus far in winning each of the first five games of this 6-game set. The WooSox are hitting just .204 in the five games (32-for-157) while Sox pitchers are 0-5 with a 5.45 ERA (23 ER in 38 IP). Worcester has hit only one homerun during the series...catcher Jason Delay on Tuesday while Nashville got their first homer of the series last night by Jett Williams in the bottom of the 1st inning.

The Road Home - The WooSox will fly back to Worcester (via Boston) after today's series finale. The Sox will host Syracuse for the second time this season beginning this coming Tuesday with the opener of a 6-game set vs. the Mets through Sunday, April 26. Game times vary during the series as the clubs play Tuesday evening at 6:05 pm, have a special 3:05 pm start on Wednesday followed by another weekday matinee on Thursday at 12:05 pm (those coming during School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo), and then back to normal times on Friday at 6:05 pm as well as next weekend with a 4:05 pm game on Saturday, April 25 and a 1:05 pm start on Sunday, April 26.

WooSox Promotions During the Upcoming Homestand at Polar Park this week and next weekend (April 21-26) vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park all week)

Tuesday, April 21, 6:05 pm Tendy Tuesday - Kid's Eat Free; Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); Celebration of Jackie Robinson's Life & Legacy.

Wednesday, April 22, 3:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; WooSox Foundation Day on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the debut of the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van; a Celebration of Earth Day; Teacher Appreciation Day.

Thursday, April 23, 12:05 pm Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day; Meet two current WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, April 24, 6:05 pm "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls; WooU Night.

Saturday, April 25, 4:05 pm Autism Acceptance Day; Most Improved Student Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, April 26, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.