Red Wings Rise Back over .500, Take Down Bisons 6-4

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In a Sunday afternoon matchup that featured rain, snow, and sunshine, the Rochester Red Wings (11-10) defeated their western New York rivals (10-11) 6-4. RHP Riley Cornelio started his fourth game of the season, and struck out nine batters over 5.0 innings of work to earn the win. Alabama alum LF Andrew Pinckney drove in two on a bases loaded single in the fourth, while his neighbor in CF Dylan Crews went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

Both offenses stayed quiet until the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Crews used his speed to beat out an infield single up the middle, and 1B Andrés Chaparro dropped a bloop single into right to start the inning. After a groundout, C Riley Adams was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and a strikeout brought Andrew Pinckney to the plate with two outs. Down to his last strike, the only 20/30 (2025, HR/SB) player in Red Wings franchise history knocked in Crews and Chaparro on a single that landed in front of the centerfielder. With runners now on the corners, 2B Phillip Glasser hit a ground ball back to the pitcher that deflected off his glove. Glasser burned down the line and beat out the throw to score Adams for an RBI single and make it a 3-0 Rochester lead. A walk re-loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended the Red Wings rally and sent the game to the fifth.

Buffalo responded off of a cruising Cornelio after he struck out the leadoff man. CF Je'von Ward smashed a double off the wall in right center for a one-out double, and SS Josh Rivera brought him in on a single that deflected off of Trey Lipscomb's glove on a diving effort at short. Another strikeout and a 5-4 putout retired the side with the Bisons narrowing the deficit 3-1.

Rochester quickly got that run back, scoring for the second-straight inning in the bottom of the fifth. Dylan Crews led off the inning with a smoked 111.4 MPH single past the first baseman. With Andrés Chaparro at the plate the Red Wings put on a hit-and-run, and Chaparro connected on a single through the vacant hole at second base. Crews motored into third on the play, putting runners on the corners with no outs. 3B Yohandy Morales came to bat and knocked in his second RBI of the homestand with a deep fly ball to right field, scoring Crews from third. The next two batters were quickly retired and we went to the sixth with a 4-1 ballgame.

After the Bisons threatened to no avail, the Red Wings continued their scoring streak in the sixth thanks to three errors from Buffalo's defense. Andrew Pinckney chased a pitch that made it past the catcher, who then threw the ball into right field attempting to throw to first on the dropped third strike which allowed him to scurry to second. After a pair of strikeouts, DH Harry Ford hit a single that deflected off the pitcher over to shortstop Josh Rivera. Rivera made an effort to throw out Ford at first, but his throw bounced short and went out of play, scoring Pinckney and advancing Ford to second. Two pitches later, Dylan Crews hit a grounder to the left side that went between Rivera's legs into left, and scored Ford for the second unearned run of the inning. Buffalo managed to retire the side after a rare fourth strikeout of the inning, with Rochester now leading 6-1.

Keeping the game close in the seventh, the Bisons manufactured a run with back-to-back two-out doubles from C Adam Hackenberg and LF Carlos Mendoza, going into the stretch with a score of 6-2.

Buffalo made a valiant comeback effort in the top half of the ninth. Je'Von Ward got the inning started with a double into right-center field, and Carlos Mendoza delivered a two-out RBI single into center following a pop out and ground out. 3B Rafael Lantigua continued the rally with a double into left-center that scored Mendoza and made it 6-4. The heroics would end here, after a weak groundout to second base was handled smoothly as Rochester would salvage a split in the opening series against the Bisons.

Making his fourth start of 2026 and earning the win, Riley Cornelio labored through 5.0 innings of one run baseball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine batters. LHP Zach Penrod entered in the sixth and hurled a scoreless inning one walk, one hit, and one strikeout for his third consecutive scoreless appearance. RHP Jack Sinclair made his ninth appearance as a Red Wing in the seventh, allowing an earned run over his 1.0 inning of work on two hits and a strikeout. Rochester called upon RHP Jackson Rutledge for the eighth inning, who struck out two and allowed one hit over his scoreless inning. With a four-run lead in the ninth, RHP Eddy Jean ran into some trouble, allowing three base hits that resulted in two earned runs, but was able to finish the inning and secure the Red Wings win.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game for the final game of the homestand is RHP Riley Cornelio. The 2022 7th round draft pick struck out nine batters for the first time in his Triple-A career over 5.0 innings of one run baseball, and threw his hardest pitch of the season with a 97.4 MPH sinker in the second inning.

Rochester will use their scheduled off day on Monday to travel to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a six-game series at PNC Field. The Red Wings will send Japanese-born LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara to the mound for his second start of 2026 against RHP Brendan Beck for Scranton/WB. This is the second series matchup between the two clubs this season, with the RailRiders taking four-of-six games at ESL Ballpark in early April.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.