Tracy Ejected in ABS Dispute Friday Night

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On a beautiful Friday night in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers defeated the visiting Iowa Cubs by a score of 5-3. Over 6,000 fans came out and saw an entertaining scene arising from an ABS challenge which resulted in Clippers manager Andy Tracy being ejected for the first time this season.

The dispute took place in the 6th inning when Iowa's Pedro Ramírez was able to successfully challenge a pitch and effectively turn strike three into ball four. Tracy was run by home plate umpire Kelvis Velez after appearing to question whether the challenge should have been permitted.

The Automated Ball-Strike system has been used in Triple-A Baseball since 2023; this season it is now being used in the Major Leagues. Players must request a challenge immediately after a pitch with no assistance.

The ejection seemed to help swing the momentum. Columbus had trailed 2-0 when Nolan Jones trimmed the lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 5th. An inning later, Milan Tolentino dramatically tied the contest with a two-run blast to center, his fifth homer of the season and third this week.

The game's decisive blow was delivered by Clippers first baseman Dom Nuñez, who chose a great moment to hit his first long ball of the year when he stepped to the plate with two out and one man on in the bottom of the 8th.

Righty Rorik Maltrud was impressive over 6.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts. Rehabbing Guardians pitcher Andrew Walters got the victory, having struck out all three men he faced in the 8th. Codi Heuer got the save in the 9th.

The win drops Columbus to 10-9 on the season, while Iowa falls to 10-8.

The Clippers and Cubs continue the series on a special theme day Saturday, it's VIDEO GAME DAY! First pitch is at 4:05pm. Don't miss a special appearance by video game legend Sonic the Hedgehog. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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