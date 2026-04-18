Iowa Drops Game Four in Columbus
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (10-8) were defeated by the Columbus Clippers (10-9) by a 5-3 score tonight at Huntington Park.
The I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as BJ Murray Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly from Owen Miller. In the third, Eric Yang came in to score on an error to make it 2-0, Iowa.
Columbus cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth, but the I-Cubs got the run back in the sixth as Murray Jr. singled home a run to extend the lead to 3-1.
Columbus tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth as Milan Tolentino hit a two-run homer. Dom Nuñez put the Clippers up 5-3 in the eighth with a two-run shot and Columbus held on to win.
Iowa will play at Columbus on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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