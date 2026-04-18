Sounds Sweep WooSox on Friday for 3,500 Franchise Wins

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - With a pair of wins on Friday at First Horizon Park, Nashville secured franchise win number 3,500 and earned the series win against the Worcester Red Sox as both games ended in a 4-2 score. Brock Wilken recorded his first career Triple-A multi-hit game for the Sounds as he went 3-for-3 with two RBI in the resumption of Thursday's suspended game, while Eddys Leonard earned his fourth multi-hit game of the season in the later game.

Game 1: FINAL - NASHVILLE 4, WORCESTER 2

After three quiet innings of play Thursday night before play was suspended in the top of the fourth due to heavy rain, the game continued Friday night. The WooSox immediately jumped out to a 1-0 lead starting with a wild pitch by right-hander Garrett Stallings causing the runner to move scoring positon for Tsung-Che Cheng who broke the scoreless tie with a RBI single. The Sounds answered back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Luis Lara drew a one-out walk and after he stole a team-high 11th base of the season, Brock Wilken ripped an RBI-double to left center and tied the game at 1-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, the WooSox regained the lead with a pair of singles from Nate Eaton and Kristian Campbell, to score another run off of Stallings. The Sounds came storming back in the bottom of the eighth inning as Jett Williams led off with a walk, two at-bats later Lara lined a single into center, putting Williams in scoring position. After the WooSox changed pitchers, Wilken, Eddys Leonard and Jacob Hurtubise knocked in three consecutive RBI-singles and gave the Sounds the 4-2 lead late.

Peter Strzelecki entered the game in the top of the ninth inning and closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning for Nashville as he earned his first save of the season while Stallings earned his first win of the season.

Game 2: FINAL (7) NASHVILLE 4, WORCESTER 2

As the second game got going, the WooSox once again scored early with two singles plating a run for the 1-0 lead off of left-hander Tate Kuehner in the first. After the Sounds bats were held scoreless for three and a half innings, they took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Wilken led off the inning with a walk, then Leonard, and Ethan Murray singled to load the bases for Hurtubise. He delivered a two-RBI single to score Wilken and Murray for the 2-1 Sounds lead.

Kuehner ended his night tossing 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and tying his season-high with five strikeouts as left-hander Drew Rom came into relief in the top of the sixth. The lefty reliever instantly found himself in trouble as he loaded the bases. A sac fly by the WooSox tied the game 2-2 with one out in the frame, but that was all Rom surrendered as he struck out the final two batters of the frame.

The Sounds regained the lead with two unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Leonard was hit by pitch to lead off the inning and Murray drew a walk. Hurtubise put down a sacrifice bunt towards the pitcher and advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Freddy Zamora ripped a single into center field and scored Leonard for the first run of the inning. Williams then grounded into a force out but still scored Murray for the two-run lead heading into the top of the seventh.

Right-hander Jacob Waguespack entered the game and worked a 1-2-3 inning to close out another 4-2 win for the Sounds and his first save of the season while Rom earned also earned his first win.

The Sounds and WooSox will continue the series on Saturday, April 17 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

A LOT OF WINS: With a pair of wins on Friday, Nashville reached 3,500 wins in franchise history. The two wins also gave the Sounds their second series win of the year and a winning streak of four games, their longest of the season so far. After dropping five-of-six games to Gwinnett last week, the Sounds have responded with four straight wins over Worcester who began the week 10-4 and in second place in the International League.

BROCK AND ROLLIN NOW: In the continuation of Thursday's game, Brewers no. 22-rated prospect Brock Wilken collected his first Triple-A multi-hit game of the season, finishing the game 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Wilken had entered the game 3-for-50 through his first 15 games of the season and ended a three-game hitless streak with his performance against Worcester. It was his first multi-hit game since September 3 of last season with Double-A Biloxi, ending a 23-game span between multi-hit games. With his double, half of Wilken's hits this season have now gone for extra bases (2 2B, HR) and he has 10 RBI on the season to lead the team.

SEVENTH HEAVEN: Luis Lara ended the continuation game with a hit, a walk, and two runs scored. His 1-for-3 performance lowered his season AVG to .410 but was still good enough for the best mark in Triple-A at the time of the game ending. He also extended his hitting streak to seven games which later came to an end in the seven-inning game that followed. His seven-game hitting streak was tied for the second-longest of his professional career behind the eight-game streak he had with High-A Wisconsin from August 27-September 4, during the 2024 season. He was the first Nashville player to reach a seven-game hit streak since Ernesto Martinez Jr. had one August 22-September 9, 2025.

WAGS TO RICHES: Jacob Waguespack earned his first save of the season by closing out the top of the seventh in game two Friday night at First Horizon Park. It was the first save for Waguespack since September 7, 2021, against the Syracuse Mets when he was with Triple-A Buffalo. Waguespack has now converted on 11-of-14 save opportunities for his professional career and 3-of-4 in his Triple-A Career. Friday night was his fourth scoreless appearance in five games in the month of April for Nashville and fifth overall in seven games this season.

DO THE DREW: Left-hander Drew Rom earned his first win of the season and his first win since September 13, 2023, on the road in Baltimore when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals. Rom carries a 3.12 ERA through his first eight appearances of the season. After not allowing an earned run in any of his first five games of the season, Rom has allowed one earned run in each of his last three games. In two appearances against the WooSox this week, Rom has struck out four batters over 2.0 IP and leads all Nashville relievers with 13 strikeouts on the season after adding two more on Friday night to get him out of a bases-loaded jam with just the one run allowed in the top of the sixth inning.

IN A PINCH: Freddy Zamora provided the first pinch hit opportunity of the season for Nashville in the eighth inning of the continuation game from Thursday. After his lineout, the Sounds are hitting just .188 (6-for-33) in pinch hit opportunities since the start of the 2022 season.

DOZEN'T STOP: Eddys Leonard and Jett Williams both extended their current on-base streaks to 12 games after reaching base in both games on Friday. The pair are two of four different on-base streaks of 10+ games for Nashville this season behind current clubhouse leader Greg Jones (13 G).







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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