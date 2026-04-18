Indians Fall to Storm Chasers on Friday
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians and Omaha Storm Chasers combined for eight hits, just four apiece, as Indy fell, 4-2, on Friday night at Werner Park. Esmerlyn Valdez's career-best 17-game on-base streak concluded as he went 0-for-4.
Omaha (10-8) grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the first inning as Kameron Misner hit a two-run home run, his fourth of the season, to open the scoring. The Indians (5-14) rallied to even the contest, with Rafael Flores Jr. providing an RBI single in the second inning and Ronny Simon tying the game on a run-scoring groundout in the third.
After allowing a double to John Rave in the bottom of the third inning, Thomas Harrington (L, 0-3) walked three batters including a free pass to Josh Rojas that plated Rave, the go-ahead run. A pair of doubles in the fourth frame by Gavin Cross and Brandon Drury created the Storm Chasers' fourth run.
All four runs were earned to Harrington, with four hits, three walks and four strikeouts across 4.0 innings. Justin Meis relieved Harrington and delivered a strong performance from the bullpen, striking out four across 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Storm Chasers starter Ryan Ramsey opened the game with 4.2 innings of two-run ball and gave way to Jose Cuas (W, 2-0) who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to follow. Mason Black (S, 2) blanked the Indians over the final 2.0 frames.
The Indians and Storm Chasers match up for Game 5 of the six-game series on Saturday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET. RHP Wilber Dotel (1-2, 6.28) will take the mound for Indy while Omaha is yet to name a starter.
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