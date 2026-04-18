Storm Chasers' Bullpen Shuts Down Indians in Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (10-8) recieved 4.1 scoreless innings from their bullpen en route to a 4-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians (5-14) on Friday night. Reliever Chazz Martinez stayed scoreless on the season while Kameron Misner hit his fourth home run of the year to guide the Chasers to victory.

The Storm Chasers opened the scoring for a 4th straight game, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the 1st inning thanks to a 2-run home run from Misner that put Omaha up 2-0.

The Indians responded with a run in both the 2nd and 3rd innings off Storm Chasers starter Ryan Ramsey, knotting the score 2-2.

Josh Rojas drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 3rd inning to give Omaha the lead again, and Brandon Drury extended the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 4th inning with an RBI double.

Omaha turned to Jose Cuas (2-0) with 2 outs in the top of the 5th inning, finishing Ramsey's night with 4.2 innings of 2-run ball.

Cuas pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, his 6th scoreless appearance in 7 games, and Martinez relieved him to begin the 7th inning.

Martinez then pitched a scoreless 7th inning with 3 strikeouts, but handed the ball to Mason Black in the top of the 8th inning after back-to-back walks to lead off the frame.

Black kept the 8th inning scoreless and returned for the 9th inning to close out the game. After issuing a leadoff walk in the 9th, Black retired the next 3 batters in order to earn his 2nd save of the season.

The Indians return to Werner Park for Game 5 of the series against the Storm Chasers at 2:05 P.M. CT on Saturday.







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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