Hens Drop Game 5 of Series at Bats

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Louisville, KY- The Toledo Mud Hens (9-11) fell at the Louisville Bats (11-9) on Saturday, April 18, dropping a 4-2 matchup with a slow offense compared to last night's outing.

Coming off an explosive 6-2 win over Louisville last night to tie the series 2-2, vibes were high and energy was good. The weather forced a delayed start time from its originally scheduled 1:05 and the Hens struggled to find an offensive spark. The wind was whipping all day which was a batting obstacle for both teams this afternoon. Toledo tallying only three hits, all from Max Burt, to Louisville's eight.

Defenses and pitchers on both sides held the game scoreless through four.

The opponent got the first points on the board soon after, hitting hard with three runs in the home half of the fifth. A single, a sac fly, and a Hens throwing error handed the Bats the advantage. (0-3)

In the Hens half of the same inning, Max Burt stole his second base of the, now 6/6 on the year. During the pickoff, Trei Cruz went down at the plate falling oddly on his leg and exited the game. Luke Ritter stepped in for Cruz for the remainder of the competition.

A triple and single in the seventh extended the Bats lead by one (0-4) then the Hens offense found some life in the eighth. Tomás Nido walked and wild pitch allowed him to land on second. Max Burt followed with a single which Nido to put the first run on for Toledo (1-4).

A series of walks loaded the bases for the Hens in the final inning leading to a walked run, cutting the lead to two. (2-4) Toledo added pressure in that last inning, forcing a pitching change from Louisville, but the new arm ended the game in favor of the Bats.

The Mud Hens look for the win in game six to split the series with the Bats. First pitch is set for 1:05p.m. on Sunday, April 19.

Notables

M. Burt - 3/3, 2RBI, 1BB, 2SB

R. Vanasco - 1.1IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 1K







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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