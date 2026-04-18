Simoneit Helps Lift Bisons to 6-3 Victory over Rochester

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - William Simoneit had three hits and drove in three runs to help lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 6-3 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at ESL Ballpark.

Simoneit's first multi-hit game with the Bisons helped the team secure at least a split of the series. His first hit of the game gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead that scored Tyler Fitzgerald. Carlos Mendoza increased the advantage to 2-0 with an RBI base hit that scored Rafael Lantigua.

Rochester was able to answer back with a run of their own in the bottom of the second and cut their deficit to 2-1. Andrew Pinckney was credited with an RBI ground out that scored Yohandy Morales. However, Buffalo had an immediate answer.

Charles McAdoo's one out base hit was his first of two hits on the game and allowed Riley Tirotta to come to the plate with a man aboard. Tirotta hit his third home run of the season to improve the Bisons lead to 4-1 over Rochester. The home run was hit to left center field and was his second of the series.

After the Red Wings were able to cut the margin to 4-2 after five innings, the Bisons once again had an answer. Simoneit's second hit of the game was an RBI double that scored Fitzgerald. The Bisons short stop had his first two hits as a member of the team in the victory as well. Simoneit's final hit of the game scored Josh Rivera on an RBI double to left center field. His third run driven in of the game gave Buffalo a 6-2 advantage.

Rochester was able to score one in the bottom of the eighth inning against Jorge Alcala but failed to score with the tying run in the batter's box. Hayden Juenger pitched the ninth inning and recorded his second save of the season. Michael Plassmeyer was credited with his second win of the season in relief as well.

The Bisons and Rochester will conclude their six-game series with a Sunday matinee at ESL Ballpark on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.; pregame coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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