Norfolk Arms, Bats Topple Bulls
Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Jud Fabian homered twice while Brandon Young no-hit Durham over 5 2/3 innings to lead the Norfolk Tides past the Bulls 7-3 on Saturday night at the DBAP.
Young (W, 1-0) fanned 10 hitters and retired the first 12 of the game as the Tides (8-12) moved ahead in the series 3-games to two.
Jon Heasley (L, 0-1) suffered the loss in his first start in the Durham (7-13) rotation.
Heasley permitted a pair of first inning runs over his three-frame start.
Fabian homered in the fifth and sixth inning against Durham reliever KC Hunt, driving home four runs.
The Bulls' first hit of the game came on an opposite field home run by Dom Keegan in the seventh inning.
Down 3-0 in the fifth, the Bulls mustered a run against Young before his start concluded.
Keegan and Justyn-Henry Malloy walked, and were balked ahead. A sac fly from Raynel Delgado scored Keegan to make it 3-1.
In the ninth, Carson Williams singled followed by a double by Logan Davidson, but the threat was muted by just a sac fly from Delgado to close out the scoring.
One day after the Bulls scored 19 runs and collected 20 hits, the Bulls managed just four hits on Saturday night.
The series ends Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with Logan Workman (0-2, 7.11) expected to start against Cade Povich (0-1, 9.00).
Notes: The Bulls scored 19 runs on 20 hits on Friday night, but Young set down the first 12 hitters of the game. Durham was no-hit over the opening 6 1/3 innings of the game.... Rays infielder Gavin Lux took ground balls in early work while testing his tweaked ankle from last Saturday, but was unavailable to play against the Tides.... One day after Andrew Kittredge appeared on a major league rehab assignment against his former Durham Bulls team, Dietrich Enns did the same on Saturday night. Enns worked a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts.
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