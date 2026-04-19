Indianapolis Takes Down Omaha 11-3
Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (10-9) fell 11-3 to the Indianapolis Indians (6-14) on Saturday afternoon despite an early lead. Omaha's Abraham Toro hit his 2nd home run of the season, but the bullpen allowed 9 runs over 7.0 innings in the loss.
Ben Sears pitched a perfect top of the 1st inning to open the game and the Omaha offense followed with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on a Nick Loftin sac fly and Drew Waters RBI double to give the Chasers a 2-0 lead.
The Indians responded in the top of the 2nd inning when they plated 2 runs on a double off Sears to knot the score 2-2.
Toro then hit a solo home run with 2 outs in the bottom of the 2nd inning to put the Storm Chasers up 3-2.
Omaha turned to Shane Panzini (1-1) out of the bullpen in the top of the 3rd inning, but Indianapolis tied the game 3-3 thanks to a sac fly.
The Indians offense stayed hot with 3 runs in the top of the 4th inning off Panzini and 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning off Andrew Pérez, all coming on a trio of home runs to put Indianapolis up 8-3.
Omaha's Ethan Bosacker pitched a scoreless 6th inning and followed with a perfect 7th, but Brandon Johnson allowed 2 runs in the top of the 8th inning to grow the deficit to 10-3.
The Indians scored 1 more run in the top of the 9th inning off Storm Chasers reliever Helcris Olivárez, bringing the score to 11-3, where it held for the final score after Omaha went scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
The series finale returns to Werner Park at 2:05 P.M. CT on Sunday with MLB rehabber Stephen Kolek scheduled to start for the Storm Chasers.
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