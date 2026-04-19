Indianapolis Takes Down Omaha 11-3

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (10-9) fell 11-3 to the Indianapolis Indians (6-14) on Saturday afternoon despite an early lead. Omaha's Abraham Toro hit his 2nd home run of the season, but the bullpen allowed 9 runs over 7.0 innings in the loss.

Ben Sears pitched a perfect top of the 1st inning to open the game and the Omaha offense followed with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on a Nick Loftin sac fly and Drew Waters RBI double to give the Chasers a 2-0 lead.

The Indians responded in the top of the 2nd inning when they plated 2 runs on a double off Sears to knot the score 2-2.

Toro then hit a solo home run with 2 outs in the bottom of the 2nd inning to put the Storm Chasers up 3-2.

Omaha turned to Shane Panzini (1-1) out of the bullpen in the top of the 3rd inning, but Indianapolis tied the game 3-3 thanks to a sac fly.

The Indians offense stayed hot with 3 runs in the top of the 4th inning off Panzini and 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning off Andrew Pérez, all coming on a trio of home runs to put Indianapolis up 8-3.

Omaha's Ethan Bosacker pitched a scoreless 6th inning and followed with a perfect 7th, but Brandon Johnson allowed 2 runs in the top of the 8th inning to grow the deficit to 10-3.

The Indians scored 1 more run in the top of the 9th inning off Storm Chasers reliever Helcris Olivárez, bringing the score to 11-3, where it held for the final score after Omaha went scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

The series finale returns to Werner Park at 2:05 P.M. CT on Sunday with MLB rehabber Stephen Kolek scheduled to start for the Storm Chasers.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.