Memphis Strands 11 in Saturday Extra-Inning Loss to Gwinnett
Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 2-1 extra-inning loss on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Third baseman Blaze Jordan drove in the lose Memphis run with his team-leading 22nd hit of the season. The Redbirds continued to struggle with runners in scoring position. Memphis went 1-for-14 with RISP and stranded 11 runners on base.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen made his Redbirds season debut in the loss. The left-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 scoreless frames, worked around four hits and struck out three batters. Matt Pushard allowed two walks in his second MLB Rehab Appearance of the week.
Memphis fell into a first-place tie with the Gwinnett in the International League entering Sunday's series finale.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, April 19 to wrap up a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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