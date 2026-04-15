Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Memphis in Loss to Gwinnett
Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 10-3 loss on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews tossed 5.0 scoreless innings and struck out a season-high eight batters in the loss. MLB Rehabbing Matt Pushard worked a scoreless sixth inning in his first appearance. The Memphis bullpen then allowed seven two-out runs in the seventh inning to flip control.
Center fielder Joshua Báez smacked his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth inning. Báez, first baseman Blaze Jordan and third baseman Ramon Mendoza each posted a two-hit effort on Wednesday.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, April 16 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
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