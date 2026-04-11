Ferocious Memphis Comeback Falls Short in Extras
Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game four of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a 9-8 score in extra innings on Friday night at Truist Field.
Memphis drilled four home runs to come back from a 7-0 deficit and tie the game. Center fielder Joshua Báez and right fielder Colton Ledbetter each drilled the first home run of the season in the frame. Third baseman Ramon Mendoza and first baseman Blaze Jordan added a blast as well.
All nine Redbirds batters tallied a hit in the extra-inning loss. Báez, Jordan, Mendoza and left fielder Nelson Velázquez each posted a multi-hit effort.
Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann allowed two runs on four hits, walked none and struck out seven in 5.0 innings of work. Ryan Fernandez posted the lone scoreless effort of any Memphis reliever with a scoreless bottom of the ninth. Charlotte scored the winning run in the tenth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
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