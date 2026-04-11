Saints Bend But Don't Break in 4-3 Win over Mud Hens

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - For the first time in the last 10 games the St. Paul Saints offense collected double-digit hits. On the other side, the pitchers dealt with runners in scoring position in each of the first seven innings, but held the Toledo Mud Hens to 2-15 in those situations. Add it up and the Saints came from behind to defeat the Mud Hens 4-3 on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.

After getting out of a couple mini jams in the first two innings, Saints starter Connor Prielipp gave up a pair in the third. With one out Ben Malgeri singled to left and Max Clark walked. Hao-Yu Lee made it 1-0 with an RBI single to left-center. Jace Jung roped a double to right, scoring Clark and increasing the lead to 2-0. Prielipp went 3.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

It didn't take long for the Saints to tie the game. Emmanuel Rodriguez led off the fourth with a single to right and scored on a double down the third base line by Orlando Arcia cutting the deficit to 2-1. Eric Wagaman's fly out moved Arcia to third and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Sabato tying the game at two.

The Saints pushed across two more in the fifth as they loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk to Walker Jenkins, single from Gabby Gonzlaez, and a walk to Alan Roden. A sacrifice fly by Rodriguez put the Saints up 3-2. Arcia walked to load the bases and Eric Wagaman's single to center scored Gonzalez giving the Saints a 4-2 lead. Wagaman went 2-4 with an RBI.

The Saints bullpen was tremendous. Trent Baker did the bulk of the work after Prielipp going 2.1 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out two.

Veteran Matt Bowman finished off the sixth inning after he hit a batter that put runners at first and second, he got Malgeri to fly out ending the inning. Bowman went 1.1 shutout innings allowing a hit and striking out two.

Drew Smith became the first pitcher all night to pitch a clean inning as he tossed a perfect eighth inning for the Saints while striking out one.

Marco Raya was brought on to close out the game. He retired the first two hitters before Clark tripled to the gap in right-center and scored on a throwing error by Arcia on the relay throw to third, cutting the Saints lead to 4-3. Raya, however, would get Lee to fly out to end the game and pick up his second save of the season.

Four Saints hitters collected two hits. Along with Wagaman, Kaelen Culpepper, Gonzalez, and Arcia all had a pair of hits.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday evening at 4:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (0-1, 12.27) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Carlos Peña (0-0, 0.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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