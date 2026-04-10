Bisons Blast Way to 7-1 Win over Syracuse on Friday
Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons used a pair of home runs before rain forced the game to be called in the bottom of the sixth inning with the team leading the Syrcause Mets 7-1 on Friday afternoon at Sahlen Field.
RJ Schreck led off the bottom of the second inning with a walk against Joander Suarez to help ignite the Bisons offense. He scored on a two-run home run hit by Riley Tirotta. It was the first baseman's first home run of the season, helping the Bisons open up a 2-0 lead. Josh Rivera followed up with a two-out double and scored on William Simoniet's RBI double. His first hit of the game extended the lead to 3-0 for Buffalo.
The team would use even more two-out base hits in the bottom of the third inning to balloon the lead to 7-0. Schreck, Josh Kasevich, and Tirotta all reached base ahead of Rivera. The infielder belted a grand slam to left-center field that pushed the Bisons lead to seven.
Chad Dallas made his third start of the season and went four innings for the Bisons. The right-hander struck out two batters while allowing just two walks and two hits. It was Dallas' second straight scoreless start for the team as well.
Brendon Little came out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless top of the fifth inning for Buffalo. The left-hander was aided by a double play ground ball to keep Syracuse off the scoreboard. Pat Gallagher made his Triple-A debut in the victory and allowed the lone run to the Mets. Christian Arroyo hit an RBI base hit to cut Buffalo's lead to 7-1.
Before the bottom of the sixth inning rain forced the tarp to be placed on the field. Eventually, the game was made official and Buffalo was able to win their third game against Syracuse in four games.
The two teams are scheduled to meet for the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m. with WGR Sportsradio 550's Paul Hamilton.
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